Opposition in Ukraine demands lifting emergency measures in energy sector

The Ukrainian party Opposition Bloc demands that the government lift the emergency measures in the energy sector that it put in place on February 15 and resolve the coal supply crisis by lifting the transport blockade in Donbas.

"The current crisis in the energy sector is artificial. An illegal blockade by radicals of transport routes in Donbas, which has lasted for several weeks now, is a consequence of the authorities' inaction. Reluctant to enforce the law on the criminals who have organized the blockade, the authorities have jeopardized the normal life of Ukrainians," the Opposition Bloc said in a statement on Thursday.

"The coal supply crisis needs to be resolved by lifting the blockade of transport routes in Donbas, not through rolling power cuts to the public," it said.

The Opposition Bloc demanded lifting the state of emergency in the energy sector and resume its stable operation.

On February 15, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers imposed emergency measures in the Ukrainian energy system. In accordance with a directive posted on the government web portal, the emergency measures will stay in place for a period of one month from the moment of its publication.