Dangerous developments in Ukraine must be stopped

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's special representative in the Trilateral Contact Group Martin Sajdik has pointed out to the negative impact of recent events in the east of Ukraine on the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements on Donbas.

"The recent events have been exacerbating tensions between the parties and have a negative effect on the process of mutual rapprochement and economic cooperation," he told journalists in Minsk on Wednesday.

"This dangerous spiral of developments must be stopped as soon as possible," the OSCE's special envoy said.