Armenian parliamentary election transparent, lawful - CIS election observation mission chief

The right of Armenian citizens to freely express their will has been ensured in the parliamentary election, CIS election observation mission chief and CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergei Lebedev said.

"To our mind, innovations in the Armenian electoral process have made the voting process more open and transparent. The goal has been reached to a large extent. We believe that technical innovations somewhat complicated the voting process for senior citizens, yet the Armenian Central Elections Commission did a great deal of explanatory work, and the elections were well prepared," Lebedev told a press conference in Yerevan on Monday.

"There were certain complications at polling stations yet the anticipated crowds of voters were avoided. The election was calm," he said.

"In terms of election transparency, our Armenian colleagues have surpassed certain Western countries, which are trying to teach us how elections should be held," he said.

"On the whole, election laws and governance allow us to conclude that the right of Armenian citizens to freely express their will has been ensured," Lebedev said.

The CIS election observers "visited 1,215 out of 2,009 polling stations [...] We have positive impressions from what we have seen. The election was calm and well-governed," he said.

"A standoff has been avoided. Thank God, all parties to the Armenian election have exhibited wisdom and maturity and have not lowered themselves to inferior campaign. Hopefully, the constructive attitude and the emphasis on Armenian interests will prevail," the chief election observer said.

"Remarkably, the election saw numerous local observers. We communicated with them. To our satisfaction, they told us in most cases that the election was progressing normally and there were no violations. We took their opinion into consideration in our conclusions," Lebedev said.

"We have seen violations, as well. There were problems with technical registration, which, however, did not block or disrupt the election. Specialists dealt with every problem in a snap," he said.

"One should remember about difficulties experienced by senior citizens visiting polling stations. We suggest that mobile ballot boxes be used. Yet it's up to the authorities," Lebedev said.

'It is a conclusion of the CIS mission that the election complied with the constitution, the election code and universal democratic norms," he said.

"It was a free, transparent and open election held on a multi-party and competitive basis," he said.

"We are gradually reconciling positions with the OSCE/ODIHR mission. I met with the mission chief yesterday and he said that the election had become more open, transparent and democratic. Of course, we are glad to hear that," Lebedev said.