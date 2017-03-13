Ukraine cuts gas consumption by 5.8% in Jan 2017

Ukraine in January 2017 reduced natural gas consumption by 5.8% (by 317 million cubic meters) compared to the same month in 2016, to 5.114 billion cubic meters.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, in particular, industry consumed 1.046 billion cubic meters (4.6% less compared to January 2016), the population and budget organizations 2.389 billion cubic meters (5.7% less), heating companies 1.347 billion cubic meters (11.4% less), production and technological expenses amounted to 332 million cubic meters (18.6% more).

As reported, Ukraine in 2016 reduced natural gas consumption by 4.1% (by 1.366 billion cubic meters) compared to 2015, to 32.361 billion cubic meters. In particular, industry consumed 9.599 billion cubic meter, the population and budget organizations 12.457 billion cubic meters, heating companies 7.034 billion cubic meters, while production and technological expenses amounted to 3.271 billion cubic meters.